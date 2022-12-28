Chicago North Lawndale posts win at Joliet Central's expense 61-50

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joliet Central was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Chicago North Lawndale prevailed 61-50 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.

Chicago North Lawndale drew first blood by forging a 21-11 margin over Joliet Central after the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Steelmen fought to 24-20.

Chicago North Lawndale darted to a 49-42 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Phoenix put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Steelmen 12-8 in the last stanza.

Recently on December 16, Chicago North Lawndale squared off with Chicago Lincoln Park in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

