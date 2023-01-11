Chicago North Lawndale pockets slim win over Chicago Westinghouse 72-67

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago North Lawndale nosed past Chicago Westinghouse 72-67 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Chicago North Lawndale and Chicago Westinghouse squared off with January 14, 2022 at Chicago Westinghouse last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 7, Chicago North Lawndale faced off against Lemont and Chicago Westinghouse took on Norridge Ridgewood on December 30 at Chicago Westinghouse. For results, click here.
