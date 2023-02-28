Chicago North Lawndale walked the high-wire before edging Chicago Wells 54-47 on Feb. 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Feb. 22, Chicago Wells faced off against Chicago Clemente . For results, click here. Chicago North Lawndale took on Chicago Orr on Feb. 22 at Chicago North Lawndale College Prep. For more, click here.

