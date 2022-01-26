Chicago North Lawndale overpowers Chicago Schurz in thorough beating 78-39

Chicago North Lawndale earned a convincing 78-39 win over Chicago Schurz in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago North Lawndale faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Schurz took on Chicago Clark on January 21 at Chicago Schurz High School. For a full recap, click here.
