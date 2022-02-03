Chicago North Lawndale knocks out victory on Chicago Marshall 63-53

Chicago North Lawndale trucked Chicago Marshall on the road to a 63-53 victory on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 29, Chicago Marshall faced off against Park Ridge Maine South and Chicago North Lawndale took on Chicago Schurz on January 26 at Chicago North Lawndale College Prep. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.