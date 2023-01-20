Chicago North Lawndale holds off Chicago Prosser 60-58

Chicago North Lawndale surfed the tension to ride to a 60-58 win over Chicago Prosser for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Prosser faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago North Lawndale took on Chicago Orr on January 13 at Chicago Orr Academy High School. Click here for a recap.
