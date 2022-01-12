 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago North Lawndale has something to talk about outlasting Chicago Lincoln Park in overtime 81-78

Extra action was needed before Chicago North Lawndale could slip past Chicago Lincoln Park 81-78 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 29, Chicago North Lawndale faced off against Rock Island and Chicago Lincoln Park took on Chicago King on January 4 at Chicago King High School. For a full recap, click here.

Chicago Lincoln Park climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 31-29 lead at halftime.

The Phoenix avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 52-47 stretch over the final period.

