 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago North Lawndale escapes close call with Chicago Lincoln Park 73-65

  • 0

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Chicago North Lawndale defeated Chicago Lincoln Park 73-65 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Chicago North Lawndale and Chicago Lincoln Park played in a 81-78 game on January 12, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Chicago Orr and Chicago North Lawndale took on Chicago Farragut on December 9 at Chicago Farragut Academy. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coal City slips past Manteno 50-47

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Coal City had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Manteno 50-47 in I…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News