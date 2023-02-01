Chicago North Lawndale dodges a bullet in win over Chicago Marshall 70-65

Chicago North Lawndale showed its poise to outlast a game Chicago Marshall squad for a 70-65 victory on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Chicago North Lawndale and Chicago Marshall played in a 63-53 game on February 3, 2022. For more, click here.

