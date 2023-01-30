Chicago North Grand tacks win on Chicago Kelvyn Park 61-25

Chicago North Grand earned its community's accolades after a 61-25 win over Chicago Kelvyn Park on January 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 20, Chicago Kelvyn Park faced off against Chicago Phoenix . For results, click here. Chicago North Grand took on Chicago Marine on January 20 at Chicago North Grand High School. Click here for a recap.

