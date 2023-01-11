Chicago North Grand rides to cruise-control win over Chicago Steinmetz 49-29

Chicago North Grand showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Steinmetz 49-29 on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Chicago Steinmetz and Chicago North Grand played in a 58-37 game on January 14, 2022. Click here for a recap.
