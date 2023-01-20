Chicago North Grand busts Chicago Marine 74-18

It was a tough night for Chicago Marine which was overmatched by Chicago North Grand in this 74-18 verdict.
In recent action on January 11, Chicago North Grand faced off against Chicago Steinmetz and Chicago Marine took on Chicago Roosevelt on January 13 at Chicago Roosevelt High School. For results, click here.
