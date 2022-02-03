 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Noble Street College Prep sews up Chicago Johnson College Prep 66-60

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Noble Street College Prep nosed past Chicago Johnson College Prep 66-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago Noble Street College Prep faced off against Chicago Hansberry Prep and Chicago Johnson College Prep took on Chicago Comer College Prep on January 25 at Chicago Johnson College Prep. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News