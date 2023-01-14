Chicago Noble Street College Prep escapes Chicago Kelly in thin win 29-21

Chicago Noble Street College Prep walked the high-wire before edging Chicago Kelly 29-21 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 9, Chicago Kelly faced off against Champaign Academy and Chicago Noble Street College Prep took on Chicago Senn on January 4 at Chicago Noble Street College Prep. For more, click here.
