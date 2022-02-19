Chicago Noble Street College Prep escapes Chicago Golder College Prep 64-63

Chicago Noble Street College Prep didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Chicago Golder College Prep 64-63 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on February 14 , Chicago Noble Street College Prep squared up on Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
