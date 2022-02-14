Chicago Noble Street College Prep edges Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools in tough test 58-57

Chicago Noble Street College Prep found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools 58-57 in Illinois boys basketball on February 14.
In recent action on February 4, Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools faced off against Chicago Northside College and Chicago Noble Street College Prep took on Chicago Comer College Prep on February 8 at Chicago Noble Street College Prep. Click here for a recap
