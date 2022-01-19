Chicago Noble Street College Prep collects victory over Chicago Hansberry Prep 61-48

Chicago Noble Street College Prep charged Chicago Hansberry Prep and collected a 61-48 victory on January 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
