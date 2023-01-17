 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Noble can't hang with Chicago Bulls College Prep 71-58

  • 0

Chicago Bulls College Prep had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago Noble 71-58 on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Chicago Noble and Chicago Bulls College Prep played in a 61-46 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 12, Chicago Bulls College Prep faced off against Chicago Rowe-Clark and Chicago Noble took on Chicago Comer on January 10 at Chicago Comer College Prep. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News