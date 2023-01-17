Chicago Noble can't hang with Chicago Bulls College Prep 71-58

Chicago Bulls College Prep had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago Noble 71-58 on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The last time Chicago Noble and Chicago Bulls College Prep played in a 61-46 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Bulls College Prep faced off against Chicago Rowe-Clark and Chicago Noble took on Chicago Comer on January 10 at Chicago Comer College Prep. Click here for a recap.
