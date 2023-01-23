Chicago Muchin wins tense tussle with Chicago Noble Street College Prep 56-52

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chicago Muchin didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Noble Street College Prep 56-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 23.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Noble Street College Prep faced off against Chicago Rauner and Chicago Muchin took on Chicago DRW Trading College Prep on January 18 at Chicago DRW Trading College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
