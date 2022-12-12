Chicago Muchin thwarts Chicago Rauner's quest 39-23

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Chicago Muchin still prevailed 39-23 against Chicago Rauner during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Chicago Muchin and Chicago Rauner squared off with January 5, 2022 at Chicago Muchin College Prep last season.
In recent action on December 1, Chicago Muchin faced off against Chicago Little Village and Chicago Rauner took on Chicago Golder on November 30 at Chicago Golder College Prep.
