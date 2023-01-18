Chicago Muchin survives close clash with Chicago DRW Trading College Prep 41-38

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Muchin wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago DRW Trading College Prep 41-38 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 9, Chicago DRW Trading College Prep faced off against Chicago ICS-Longwood and Chicago Muchin took on Chicago Dyett on January 9 at Chicago Dyett High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.