Chicago Mt. Carmel tops Chicago Westinghouse 61-51

Chicago Mt. Carmel put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago Westinghouse 61-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 12.
The first quarter gave the Caravan a 16-12 lead over the Warriors.
A half tie at 24-24 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Caravan broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-35 lead over the Warriors.
Chicago Mt. Carmel got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 17-16 to finish the game in style.
In recent action on December 7, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Chicago De La Salle and Chicago Westinghouse took on Lincolnshire Stevenson on December 4 at Lincolnshire Stevenson High School. For a full recap, click here.
