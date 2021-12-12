Chicago Mt. Carmel tops Chicago Westinghouse 61-51

Chicago Mt. Carmel put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago Westinghouse 61-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 12.

The first quarter gave the Caravan a 16-12 lead over the Warriors.

A half tie at 24-24 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Caravan broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-35 lead over the Warriors.

Chicago Mt. Carmel got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 17-16 to finish the game in style.

