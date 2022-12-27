Chicago Mt. Carmel tops Chicago Perspectives Math & Science 71-54

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Mt. Carmel trumped Chicago Perspectives Math & Science 71-54 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.
In recent action on December 20, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Wilmette Loyola and Chicago Perspectives Math & Science took on Chicago South Shore on December 21 at Chicago Perspectives Math & Science Academy. For a full recap, click here.
