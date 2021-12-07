Chicago Mt. Carmel topples Chicago De La Salle 63-60

Chicago Mt. Carmel found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago De La Salle 63-60 in Illinois boys basketball on December 7.
In recent action on November 30, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago Curie and Chicago Mt Carmel took on Chicago King on November 30 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School. For more, click here.
