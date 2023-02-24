Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Chicago Mt. Carmel's performance in a 74-48 destruction of Chicago Bogan on Feb. 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago Bogan played in a 70-37 game on Feb. 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.

