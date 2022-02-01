Chicago Mt. Carmel responds to adversity to top Chicago DePaul College Prep 55-40

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Mt. Carmel fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 55-40 win over Chicago DePaul College Prep in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 25, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Chicago St Rita and Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Burbank St Laurence on January 25 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. For more, click here.

Chicago DePaul College Prep authored a promising start, taking advantage of Chicago Mt. Carmel 17-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Chicago DePaul College Prep constructed a bold start that built a 28-18 gap on Chicago Mt. Carmel heading into the locker room.

The Caravan broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-33 lead over the Rams.

