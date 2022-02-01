Chicago Mt. Carmel responds to adversity to top Chicago DePaul College Prep 55-40

Chicago Mt. Carmel fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 55-40 win over Chicago DePaul College Prep in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Chicago DePaul College Prep authored a promising start, taking advantage of Chicago Mt. Carmel 17-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Chicago DePaul College Prep constructed a bold start that built a 28-18 gap on Chicago Mt. Carmel heading into the locker room.
The Caravan broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-33 lead over the Rams.
