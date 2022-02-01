Chicago Mt. Carmel responds to adversity to top Chicago DePaul College Prep 55-40

Chicago Mt. Carmel fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 55-40 win over Chicago DePaul College Prep in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Chicago DePaul College Prep authored a promising start, taking advantage of Chicago Mt. Carmel 17-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Chicago DePaul College Prep constructed a bold start that built a 28-18 gap on Chicago Mt. Carmel heading into the locker room.

The Caravan broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-33 lead over the Rams.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.