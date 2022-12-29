Chicago Mt. Carmel rains down on Moline 74-61

Chicago Mt. Carmel dumped Moline 74-61 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 20, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Wilmette Loyola and Moline took on Normal West on December 21 at Normal West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
