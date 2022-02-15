Chicago Mt. Carmel pounds out steady beat in win over Oak Park Fenwick 54-51

Chicago Mt. Carmel wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 54-51 victory over Oak Park Fenwick in Illinois boys basketball on February 15.
In recent action on February 5, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Chicago Clark and Chicago Mt Carmel took on Wilmette Loyola on February 8 at Wilmette Loyola Academy. Click here for a recap
