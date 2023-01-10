Chicago Mt. Carmel passes stress test against Chicago De La Salle 54-44

Chicago Mt. Carmel handed Chicago De La Salle a tough 54-44 loss in Illinois boys basketball action on January 10.
Last season, Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago De La Salle squared off with December 7, 2021 at Chicago De La Salle last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Moline and Chicago De La Salle took on South Holland Thornwood on December 30 at South Holland Thornwood High School. Click here for a recap.
