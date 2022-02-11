Chicago Mt. Carmel outlasts Chicago Brother Rice in overtime classic 72-67

Extra action was needed before Chicago Mt. Carmel could slip past Chicago Brother Rice 72-67 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.

The start wasn't the problem for the Crusaders, who began with a 17-12 edge over the Caravan through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, Chicago Brother Rice would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 32-25 lead on Chicago Mt. Carmel.

Chicago Brother Rice enjoyed a 47-39 lead over Chicago Mt. Carmel to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.