Chicago Mt. Carmel outlasts Chicago Brother Rice in overtime classic 72-67

Extra action was needed before Chicago Mt. Carmel could slip past Chicago Brother Rice 72-67 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.
In recent action on February 4, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Burbank St Laurence and Chicago Brother Rice took on Chicago Leo on February 4 at Chicago Leo High School. For more, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for the Crusaders, who began with a 17-12 edge over the Caravan through the end of the first quarter.
Had this been a prize fight, Chicago Brother Rice would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 32-25 lead on Chicago Mt. Carmel.
Chicago Brother Rice enjoyed a 47-39 lead over Chicago Mt. Carmel to start the fourth quarter.
