Chicago Mt. Carmel outlasts Burbank St. Laurence 67-49

Chicago Mt. Carmel collected a 67-49 victory over Burbank St. Laurence in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 28, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Chicago Leo and Burbank St Laurence took on Chicago Brother Rice on January 28 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. For a full recap, click here.
