Chicago Mt. Carmel outclasses Oak Park Fenwick 60-49

Chicago Mt. Carmel handed Oak Park Fenwick a tough 60-49 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.
Last season, Chicago Mt Carmel and Oak Park Fenwick faced off on February 15, 2022 at Oak Park Fenwick High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Chicago Leo and Oak Park Fenwick took on Chicago DePaul College Prep on January 20 at Oak Park Fenwick High School. For results, click here.
