Chicago Mt. Carmel's river of points eventually washed away Urbana University in a 72-34 cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Urbana University faced off against Forsyth Decatur Christian . Click here for a recap. Chicago Mt Carmel took on Chicago St. Ignatius on Feb. 10 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. For more, click here.

