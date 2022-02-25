Chicago Mt. Carmel hammers Chicago Bogan into submission 70-37

Chicago Mt. Carmel didn't tinker around with Chicago Bogan. A 70-37 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 18, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Chicago U-High and Chicago Bogan took on Chicago Brother Rice on February 18 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. Click here for a recap
Chicago Mt. Carmel jumped in front of Chicago Bogan 19-7 to begin the second quarter.
