Chicago Mt. Carmel ends the party for Chicago St. Francis de Sales 58-45

Chicago Mt. Carmel grabbed a 58-45 victory at the expense of Chicago St. Francis de Sales in Illinois boys basketball on December 16.
In recent action on December 10, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Chicago Curie and Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Chicago Brother Rice on December 3 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. For a full recap, click here.
