Chicago Mt. Carmel dismantles Wilmette Loyola 56-34

Chicago Mt. Carmel's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Wilmette Loyola 56-34 on December 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Chicago Mt. Carmel drew first blood by forging a 12-4 margin over Wilmette Loyola after the first quarter.

The Caravan registered a 27-15 advantage at half over the Ramblers.

Chicago Mt. Carmel jumped to a 41-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Caravan held on with a 15-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

