Chicago Mt. Carmel collects victory over Moline 74-61

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Mt. Carmel trumped Moline 74-61 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on December 21, Moline faced off against Normal West and Chicago Mt Carmel took on Wilmette Loyola on December 20 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School. For more, click here.

