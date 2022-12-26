Chicago Morgan Park snatches victory over Oak Lawn Richards 49-48

Chicago Morgan Park derailed Oak Lawn Richards' hopes after a 49-48 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 20, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Bradley-Bourbonnais and Oak Lawn Richards took on Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown on December 17 at Oak Lawn Richards High School. Click here for a recap
