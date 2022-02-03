Chicago Morgan Park rides the rough off Chicago Bogan 67-55

No quarter was granted as Chicago Morgan Park blunted Chicago Bogan's plans 67-55 on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on January 29 , Chicago Morgan Park squared up on Chicago Simeon in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.