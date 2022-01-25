Chicago Morgan Park outlasts Chicago Phillips 64-54

Chicago Morgan Park grabbed a 64-54 victory at the expense of Chicago Phillips in Illinois boys basketball on January 25.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Phillips faced off against Chicago Brooks College Prep and Chicago Morgan Park took on Chicago Brooks College Prep on January 20 at Chicago Morgan Park High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.