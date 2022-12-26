Chicago Morgan Park delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Oak Lawn Richards 49-48

A tight-knit tilt turned in Chicago Morgan Park's direction just enough to squeeze past Oak Lawn Richards 49-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 26.
In recent action on December 17, Oak Lawn Richards faced off against Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown and Chicago Morgan Park took on Bradley-Bourbonnais on December 20 at Chicago Morgan Park High School. For a full recap, click here.
