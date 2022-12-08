 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville holds off Chicago Air Force 47-41

Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville didn't flinch, finally repelling Chicago Air Force 47-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 8.

Recently on December 1, Chicago Air Force squared off with Chicago Hirsch in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream

