Chicago Mather's river of points eventually washed away Chicago Sullivan in a 65-41 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Rangers jumped in front of the Tigers 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
Recently on January 15 , Chicago Mather squared up on Deerfield in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
