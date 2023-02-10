Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Chicago Mather did exactly that with a 75-53 win against Chicago Intrinsic for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 10.

In recent action on February 4, Chicago Mather faced off against Park Ridge Maine South . For results, click here. Chicago Intrinsic took on Chicago Waldorf on February 2 at Chicago Waldorf High School. Click here for a recap.

