Chicago Marshall showed it had the juice to douse Chicago Spry Community Links in a points barrage during a 98-22 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The last time Chicago Marshall and Chicago Spry Community Links played in a 99-7 game on Feb. 19, 2022. Click here for a recap.

