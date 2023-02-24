Chicago Marshall edged Chicago Manley Career 62-57 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 24.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Chicago Marshall faced off against Chicago Spry Community Links. Chicago Manley Career took on Chicago Urban Prep-West on Feb. 18 at Chicago Manley Career Academy High School.

