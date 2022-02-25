Chicago Marshall overcomes Chicago Hope in competitive affair 59-57

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Marshall wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-57 over Chicago Hope at Chicago Hope Academy on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 15, Chicago Hope faced off against Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish and Chicago Marshall took on Chicago Spry Community Links on February 19 at Chicago Marshall High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

