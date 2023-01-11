Chicago Marshall nips Chicago Wells in taut scare 45-43

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Marshall wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Wells 45-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.
In recent action on December 29, Chicago Marshall faced off against Plainfield East and Chicago Wells took on Medina on December 28 at Chicago Wells Academy High School. For more, click here.
