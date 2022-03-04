Chicago Marshall gallops past Chicago Austin College and Career 65-48

Chicago Marshall collected a 65-48 victory over Chicago Austin College and Career on March 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 25, Chicago Marshall faced off against Chicago Hope and Chicago Austin College and Career took on Melrose Park Walther Christian on February 25 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.
