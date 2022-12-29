 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Marist squeaks past Apopka Wekiva in OT 45-43

Overtime was the right time for Chicago Marist as it stopped Apopka Wekiva 45-43 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 29.

Apopka Wekiva started on steady ground by forging a 14-8 lead over Chicago Marist at the end of the first quarter.

The Mustangs took a 20-17 lead over the Red Hawks heading to the halftime locker room.

Chicago Marist broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-25 lead over Apopka Wekiva.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Red Hawks and the Mustangs locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

Chicago Marist hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with an 8-6 advantage in the frame.

Recently on December 20, Chicago Marist squared off with Chicago Comer in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

